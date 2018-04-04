Ramaco Resources (METC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Ramaco Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,879. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $288.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

