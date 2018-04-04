Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Randgold Resources (LON:RRS)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Randgold Resources from GBX 7,500 ($105.28) to GBX 7,000 ($98.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of Randgold Resources to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 7,800 ($109.49) to GBX 7,700 ($108.09) in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($112.30) price objective (down previously from GBX 9,000 ($126.33)) on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,160 ($100.51) price objective on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($98.26) price objective on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,716.47 ($108.32).

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

RRS stock opened at GBX 5,842 ($82.00) on Wednesday. Randgold Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 5,760 ($80.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,255 ($115.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Randgold Resources’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

WARNING: “Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Randgold Resources (LON:RRS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/randgold-resources-rrs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.