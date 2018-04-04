Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $7.25

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 6942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock has a market cap of $119.48 and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 163,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

