Financial Survey: Raven Industries (RAVN) vs. Sumitomo (SSUMY)

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sumitomo alerts:

0.1% of Sumitomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Raven Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo and Raven Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo 6.76% 12.17% 3.99% Raven Industries 10.87% 15.29% 12.98%

Dividends

Sumitomo pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sumitomo pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Raven Industries pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumitomo and Raven Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A Raven Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Raven Industries has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Raven Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than Sumitomo.

Risk and Volatility

Sumitomo has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raven Industries has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo and Raven Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo $36.01 billion 0.59 $1.54 billion $1.23 13.71 Raven Industries $377.32 million 3.32 $41.02 million $1.14 30.66

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than Raven Industries. Sumitomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raven Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Raven Industries beats Sumitomo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation is an integrated trading company. The Company is engaged in trading a range of goods and commodities, and in various business activities. It operates through five business segments: Metal Products, which includes various metal products, such as steel products and non-ferrous metal products; Transportation & Construction Systems, which is engaged in transactions involving ships, aircrafts, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts; Environment & Infrastructure, which is engaged in a range of overseas infrastructure development projects, such as power generation, and Procurement and Construction (EPC); Media, Network, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services, which is engaged in cable television (TV) operations and movie business, among others, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics, which is engaged in the development and trading of mineral and energy resources and commodity derivative transactions.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc. is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar). The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells and services precision agriculture products and information management tools for growers. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane and industrial applications. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures products, including balloons, tethered aerostats and radar processing systems. It conducts business through its subsidiaries, including Aerostar International, Inc. (Aerostar), Vista Research, Inc. (Vista), Raven International Holding Company BV (Raven Holdings) and Raven Industries Canada, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.