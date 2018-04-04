Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,063 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.40 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $124,914.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $91.50 and a 12-month high of $127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,344.78, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,063 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/raymond-james-associates-grows-stake-in-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy-updated-updated.html.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.