iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a fifty-two week low of $101.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

About iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

