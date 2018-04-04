Raymond James & Associates Has $4.42 Million Position in ICICI Bank (IBN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,295,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after acquiring an additional 477,081 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 686.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,050,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,017,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBN opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $28,350.64, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

