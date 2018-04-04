Raymond James & Associates Has $4.45 Million Stake in Delaware Enhanced Global (DEX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global (NYSE:DEX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,814 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.31% of Delaware Enhanced Global worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bulldog Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 836,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204,875 shares during the period.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 31,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,298. Delaware Enhanced Global has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $842,897.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/raymond-james-associates-has-4-45-million-stake-in-delaware-enhanced-global-dex.html.

About Delaware Enhanced Global

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests in dividend-paying or income-generating securities across multiple asset classes, including equity securities of large companies, securities issued by real estate companies (real estate investment trusts and real estate industry operating companies), debt securities (such as government bonds, investment grade and high risk, high yield corporate bonds and convertible bonds) and emerging market securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.