Raymond James & Associates Purchases 28,663 Shares of Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Liberty Media Co. (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Liberty Media worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Media stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,134.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Media Co. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $46.24.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Media from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

