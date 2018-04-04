Raymond James & Associates Buys 79,436 Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Cerner worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cerner by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cerner by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cerner to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In other Cerner news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $254,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. Cerner has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,290.64, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

