Raymond James Financial Cuts Urthecast (UR) Price Target to C$0.30

Urthecast (TSE:UR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$1.10 to C$0.30 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Urthecast from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Urthecast in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:UR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,902. Urthecast has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.82.

