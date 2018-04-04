Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Sells $116,755.86 in Stock

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $116,755.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 145,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,876. The company has a market capitalization of $61,154.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $149.70 and a 12-month high of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Raytheon from $231.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,240,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,990,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 2,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,995,000 after purchasing an additional 469,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,052,000 after purchasing an additional 295,616 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,345,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 1,486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 273,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,106 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

