RBB Bancorp (RBB) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $27.96

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 37689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 34,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $919,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp (the Bank) is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank (Bank) and RBB Asset Management Company (RAM). The Company operates Royal Business Bank, which is a California state-chartered commercial bank.

