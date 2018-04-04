RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, March 26th.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RICK. ValuEngine cut RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of RICK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.20, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.39. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.91%. analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

