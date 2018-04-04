Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lendingtree (TREE)

Lendingtree (NASDAQ: TREE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2018 – Lendingtree is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $385.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/17/2018 – Lendingtree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/7/2018 – Lendingtree is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2018 – Lendingtree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2018 – Lendingtree had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Lendingtree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Lendingtree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Lendingtree had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Lendingtree was given a new $194.00 price target on by analysts at BWS Financial. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded down $19.20 on Wednesday, reaching $328.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $404.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4,487.95, a PE ratio of 307.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Lendingtree Inc alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $105,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,764.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carla Shumate sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $3,072,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,654 shares of company stock worth $26,541,917. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.