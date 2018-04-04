Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hasbro (HAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS):

3/15/2018 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/15/2018 – Hasbro was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2018 – Hasbro was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2018 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $97.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – Hasbro was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hasbro benefiting from new products, strategic partnerships, theatrical releases along with increased focus on gaming. In addition to growing brands and leveraging opportunistic toy lines and licenses, the company seeks to grow its international business by expanding into emerging markets in Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin and South America. This is likely to continue driving it's top- and bottom–line performance. However, Recent Toys "R" Us bankruptcy continues to impact Hasbro’s revenue and operating profit. Moreover, rising competition from alternative modes of entertainment might limit top-line growth, while high costs along with macroeconomic and currency headwinds may dent profits. Over the last year, shares underperformed the industry. Earnings estimates for 2018 have gone down in the past 60 days.”

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ HAS) traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. 147,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10,895.35, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $85.54 and a one year high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

In other news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $384,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John Frascotti sold 47,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $4,621,988.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 85,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,337,975. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

