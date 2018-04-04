Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Posted by Nicolas Jordan on Apr 4th, 2018
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:
- 3/1/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$86.00 to C$87.00.
- 2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$86.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from C$87.00 to C$89.00.
- 2/14/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$92.00.
- 2/2/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$86.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$84.00 to C$86.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) opened at C$82.33 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$73.31 and a one year high of C$85.50. The stock has a market cap of $98,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.85.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.10. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of C$7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7 billion.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.
In other news, insider Andrew Branion sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.75, for a total value of C$498,597.00.
The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.
