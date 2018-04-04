Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE: BNS) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$86.00 to C$87.00.

2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$86.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

2/14/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$92.00.

2/2/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia was given a new C$86.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$84.00 to C$86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) opened at C$82.33 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$73.31 and a one year high of C$85.50. The stock has a market cap of $98,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.10. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of C$7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

In other news, insider Andrew Branion sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.75, for a total value of C$498,597.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

