Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

REPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

REPH traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 161,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.98, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.74.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.22. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 906,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,362,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 180,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,676 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

