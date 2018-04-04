Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,037 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 56,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Red Hat Software were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Red Hat Software by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,552,072 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,147,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Red Hat Software by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $149,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,622 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Hat Software by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 806,581 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $96,870,000 after purchasing an additional 418,380 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Hat Software by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,450 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 267,290 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Red Hat Software by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $257,566,000 after purchasing an additional 260,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Red Hat Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

RHT stock opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26,463.91, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Red Hat Software has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Red Hat Software will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,639,694.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Hat Software Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

