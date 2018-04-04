Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) Announces Earnings Results

Red Hat Software (NYSE:RHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. Red Hat Software had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Red Hat Software updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.38-3.41 EPS.

Shares of RHT opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25,633.76, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat Software has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $167.36.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of Red Hat Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

RHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Red Hat Software from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat Software in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Red Hat Software to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Red Hat Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

About Red Hat Software

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

