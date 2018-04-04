Red Pulse (RPX) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.69 Million

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Red Pulse has a market cap of $35.69 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and TDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00088049 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013510 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

RPX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,348,500 tokens. Red Pulse’s official website is www.red-pulse.com/landing. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a NEO-based market intelligence platform covering China's financial and capital markets. RPX is the token that serves as currency on Red Pulse's framework. The supply of RPX will increase over time at a rate of 10% per year. “

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.