RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, RedCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. RedCoin has a total market cap of $163,086.00 and approximately $532.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.01727060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007407 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015639 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023641 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About RedCoin

RedCoin (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

