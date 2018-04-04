RedCoin Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (RED)

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, RedCoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedCoin has a market capitalization of $158,728.00 and $553.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.01737270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007625 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015644 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024608 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001047 BTC.

RedCoin Profile

RedCoin (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw.

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy RedCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.