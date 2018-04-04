Redrow plc (RDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on May 4th

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RDW opened at GBX 589 ($8.27) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 488 ($6.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 673.50 ($9.45).

Redrow (LON:RDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported GBX 39.50 ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £890 million during the quarter. Redrow had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDW. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($9.12) to GBX 680 ($9.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.53) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.39) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 688 ($9.66) to GBX 650 ($9.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 680.15 ($9.55).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

