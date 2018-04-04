Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) by 306.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,185 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Regal Beloit worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 543,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,644,000 after acquiring an additional 310,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,534 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $5,520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,499,000 after purchasing an additional 67,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 705,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,040,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

RBC opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,124.48, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

