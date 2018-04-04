Comparing Regency Centers (REG) & GGP (GGP)

Regency Centers (NYSE: REG) and GGP (NYSE:GGP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and GGP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 10.17 $176.07 million $3.69 15.88 GGP $2.33 billion 8.37 $657.33 million $1.57 12.96

GGP has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Centers. GGP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. GGP pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GGP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and GGP has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. GGP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regency Centers and GGP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 6 6 1 2.62 GGP 1 5 5 0 2.36

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $68.81, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. GGP has a consensus target price of $25.09, suggesting a potential upside of 23.30%. Given GGP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GGP is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and GGP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 18.16% 2.71% 1.62% GGP 28.24% 7.87% 2.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of GGP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of GGP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GGP has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GGP beats Regency Centers on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit regencycenters.com.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc. is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

