Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Facebook by 999.7% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 110,570 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 264,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.45.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $22,611,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,175,955 shares of company stock worth $1,094,905,674 in the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451,407.94, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

