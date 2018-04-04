Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regenxbio alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $150,800.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 191,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,193. Regenxbio Inc has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $886.08, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of -1.16.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 704.02%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,561,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 987,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 378,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/regenxbio-inc-rgnx-cfo-sells-150000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.