Regis (RGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Regis in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:RGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.22, a PE ratio of 245.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.36. Regis has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Regis had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Regis will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Patrick Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Regis by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regis by 37.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Regis by 24.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regis by 51.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

