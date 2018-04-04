Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,038,500 Shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,266,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.21% of Bill Barrett worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill Barrett in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill Barrett by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bill Barrett by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Bill Barrett by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 104,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill Barrett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Bill Barrett stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Bill Barrett Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bill Barrett Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

BBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Bill Barrett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bill Barrett in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

