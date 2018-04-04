Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Carlisle Companies worth $33,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,628,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6,451.40, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $119.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. B. Riley set a $125.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

