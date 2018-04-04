Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of PerkinElmer (PKI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of PerkinElmer worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,142,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,712,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after buying an additional 70,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 752,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after buying an additional 33,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,324 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $175,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $669,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Anders Wilson sold 103,656 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $7,664,324.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,623. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $8,367.39, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $641.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

