Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RNST. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Hovde Group set a $47.00 target price on Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

RNST opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2,113.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.00. Renasant has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $45.31.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Niles Mcneel sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $396,933.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $657,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,833. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,696,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Renasant by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Renasant by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,607,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,723,000 after acquiring an additional 184,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 800,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

