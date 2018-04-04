Renault (RNO) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

JPMorgan Chase set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €97.72 ($120.64).

Renault stock opened at €95.21 ($117.54) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($91.00) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($124.32).

About Renault

Renault, Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

