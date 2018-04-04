Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 311.85 ($4.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 340 ($4.70) to GBX 335 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.74) price objective (down from GBX 348 ($4.81)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.63) to GBX 340 ($4.70) in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom bought 100,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £262,000 ($361,978.45).

Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 271.20 ($3.75). 5,556,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 238.20 ($3.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.80 ($4.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $5,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 732.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.74 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/rentokil-initial-plc-rto-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.