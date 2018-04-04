Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.55 Million Position in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,936.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. UBS began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $305,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,315.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $632,204.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,364 shares of company stock worth $2,186,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

