Republic Services (RSG) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $21,807.10, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $265,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,899.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $540,821.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,101 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

