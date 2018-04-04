Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Increased by B. Riley

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of ArQule in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst G. Zavoico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ArQule has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $277.01, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ArQule by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

