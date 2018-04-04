Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Micron Technology (MU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $63.66 price target on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

3/23/2018 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

3/21/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc to $80.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.52 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.05 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2018 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

3/12/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.88 price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.26 price target on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron offers both DRAM and NAND products. The stock has outperformed the broader market in the last one year. The main reason behind the optimism surrounding the stock is improving prices for DRAM and NAND chips, which makes investors confident about Micron’s growth. Going ahead, industry experts believe that total demand could surpass manufacturing capacity, leading to a periodic shortage and higher pricing in the near term. We believe that any increase in prices will have a favorable impact on the company’s top line, the benefit of which is likely to flow down to the bottom line. Additionally, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing capabilities through acquisitions which are likely to boost its top-line performance over the long-run. However, after acquiring SanDisk, Western Digital has become a key player in the NAND space, which could increase competition in the industry.”

3/2/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $54.66 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.99 price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/21/2018 – Micron Technology was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Micron offers both DRAM and NAND products. The stock has outperformed the broader market in the last one year. The main reason behind the optimism surrounding the stock is improving prices for DRAM and NAND chips, which makes investors confident about Micron’s growth. Going ahead, industry experts believe that total demand could surpass manufacturing capacity, leading to a periodic shortage and higher pricing in the near term. We believe that any increase in prices will have a favorable impact on the company’s top line, the benefit of which is likely to flow down to the bottom line. Additionally, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing capabilities through acquisitions which are likely to boost its top-line performance over the long-run. However, after acquiring SanDisk, Western Digital has become a key player in the NAND space, which could increase competition in the industry.”

2/7/2018 – Micron Technology was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at UBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2018 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

Micron Technology stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $768,426.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,461.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $129,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,199 shares of company stock worth $1,765,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738,437 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 89.5% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,021,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $61,747,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,126,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,435 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,676,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

