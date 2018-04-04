Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB):

4/3/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($38.60) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,675 ($37.55) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,675 ($37.55) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,950 ($41.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,675 ($37.55) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price target on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,950 ($41.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,830 ($39.72) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs.

2/5/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price target on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,950 ($41.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,675 ($37.55) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,270.50 ($31.87) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($28.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,617 ($36.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

