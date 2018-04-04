Research Frontiers (REFR) Trading 0% Higher

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.14. 126,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 54,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Research Frontiers in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 160.08%. equities analysts forecast that Research Frontiers, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.14% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (Research Frontiers) is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The Company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, lamination services, electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or the end-products themselves, such as smart windows, skylights and sunroofs.

