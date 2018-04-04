ResMed (RMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ResMed (NYSE: RMD) recently:

3/8/2018 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, ResMed has outperformed its industry. We are encouraged to note that ResMed is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. Among the recent developments, the company recently informed about its first self-branded portable oxygen concentrator Mobi, subject to a fiscal third-quarter launch. It has also introduced AirMini, the world's smallest PAP device. Moreover, the company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the last reported quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service business as well as mask products and devices. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

3/7/2018 – ResMed had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They wrote, “We worked with Sleep Review magazine to survey US sleep centers. The survey included 136 responses received between 1/30/18 and 2/19/18. Compared to our prior (3Q17) survey, actual last-12-month patient volume growth decreased slightly while expected next-12-month patient volume growth increased slightly. RMD’s flow generator ratings were in line with Respironics’ ratings while RMD’s mask ratings were the highest but only slightly above its competitors’ ratings. RMD looks likely to gain branded flow generator prescription share but to lose branded mask prescription share. Overall, we think that the survey is mixed for RMD and we maintain our Hold rating.””

3/6/2018 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ResMed exited the second quarter fiscal 2018 on a promising note. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service business as well as mask products and devices. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. Among the recent developments, the company recently informed about its first self-branded portable oxygen concentrator Mobi, subject to a fiscal third-quarter launch. It has also introduced AirMini, the world's smallest PAP device. In the past three months, ResMed has outperformed the broader industry. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

3/1/2018 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2018 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ResMed exited the second quarter fiscal 2018 on a promising note with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service business as well as mask products and devices. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. Among the recent developments, the company recently informed about its first self-branded portable oxygen concentrator Mobi, subject to a fiscal third-quarter launch. It has also introduced AirMini, the world's smallest PAP device. In the past three months, ResMed has outperformed the broader industry. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

2/21/2018 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ResMed exited the second quarter fiscal 2018 on a promising note with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service business as well as mask products and devices. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. Among the recent developments, the company recently informed about its first self-branded portable oxygen concentrator Mobi, subject to a fiscal third-quarter launch. It has also introduced AirMini, the world's smallest PAP device. In the past three months, ResMed has outperformed the broader industry. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

2/20/2018 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ResMed exited the second quarter fiscal 2018 on a promising note with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service business as well as mask products and devices. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. Among the recent developments, the company recently informed about its first self-branded portable oxygen concentrator Mobi, subject to a fiscal third-quarter launch. It has also introduced AirMini, the world's smallest PAP device. In the past three months, ResMed has outperformed the broader industry. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

2/5/2018 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ResMed exited the second quarter fiscal 2018 on a promising note with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service business as well as mask products and devices. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. Among the recent developments, the company recently informed about its first self-branded portable oxygen concentrator Mobi, subject to a fiscal third-quarter launch. It has also introduced AirMini, the world's smallest PAP device. In the past three months, ResMed has outperformed the broader industry. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

2/2/2018 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ResMed exited the second quarter fiscal 2018 on a promising note with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company achieved solid double-digit global revenue growth in the quarter, led by sales from Software-as-a-Service business as well as mask products and devices. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. Among the recent developments, the company recently informed about its first self-branded portable oxygen concentrator Mobi, subject to a fiscal third-quarter launch. It has also introduced AirMini, the world's smallest PAP device. In the past three months, ResMed has outperformed the broader industry. Yet, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising costs and a weak gross margin are other concerns.”

1/23/2018 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2018 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/23/2018 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2018 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the recent past, ResMed has been observed to achieve strong global revenue growth led by sales from Software-as-a-Service businesses as well as its new mask products and devices. We are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through extensive research and development. The company also recently launched the AirFit N20 Classic nasal mask for positive airway pressure (PAP) treatment in Europe. In the past six months, ResMed has traded above the broader industry. However, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues continue to plague ResMed. The company also remains exposed to foreign exchange fluctuations. Rising operating expenses and a weak operating margin are other major concerns.”

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,034.01, a PE ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.94. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $104.78.

Get ResMed Inc alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $601.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $106,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,586.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $487,083.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,792.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,966 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.