Financial Comparison: Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) versus Kapstone (KS)

Kapstone (NYSE: KS) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kapstone alerts:

84.9% of Kapstone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Resolute Forest Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Resolute Forest Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kapstone and Resolute Forest Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.02 $243.50 million $1.32 26.19 Resolute Forest Products $3.51 billion 0.23 -$84.00 million N/A N/A

Kapstone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resolute Forest Products.

Profitability

This table compares Kapstone and Resolute Forest Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% Resolute Forest Products -2.39% 0.74% 0.28%

Risk & Volatility

Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resolute Forest Products has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Resolute Forest Products does not pay a dividend. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kapstone and Resolute Forest Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11 Resolute Forest Products 1 3 0 0 1.75

Kapstone presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.15%. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus price target of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Resolute Forest Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resolute Forest Products is more favorable than Kapstone.

Summary

Kapstone beats Resolute Forest Products on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kapstone Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products. The Tissue segment provides tissue products, such as recycled and virgin paper products for the away-from-home and at-home markets; and sells roll products. The Wood Products segment produces construction-grade and spruce-pine-fir lumber products, bed frame components, finger joints, and furring strips, as well as I-joists. The Newsprint segment offers newsprint and sells to newspaper publishers worldwide, as well as to commercial printers in North America for a range of uses comprising inserts and flyers. The Specialty Papers segment offers various specialty papers, including uncoated mechanical papers, such as supercalendered and white papers, as well as coated mechanical papers and uncoated freesheet papers. Its specialty papers are used in books, retail inserts, direct mail, coupons, magazines, catalogs, bags, and other commercial printing applications. This segment sells specialty papers to commercial printers, direct mailers, publishers, catalogers, and retailers. The company also produces electricity at seven cogeneration facilities and seven hydroelectric dams. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kapstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kapstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.