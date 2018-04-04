Resonant (RESN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“Effective March 27, we are initiating coverage of Resonant with a Buy rating and establishing a 12-month PT of $6.00, based on an EV of 9x 2020 estimated sales discounted back a year at a 15% rate. Resonant creates proprietary RF filter software design tools and IP , which are licensed to RFIC module and component suppliers, that enable the design and manufacture of high performance mobile device filters at lower cost and in significantly less time. The high performance filter market is expanding at a double-digit CAGR due to frequency band proliferation, carrier aggregation and receive diversity, all of which require higher performance RF filters. Resonant aims to disrupt this market by enabling participation from a new class of market entrants including fabless filter and foundry suppliers.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

Get Resonant alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resonant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

RESN opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Resonant has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 126.81% and a negative net margin of 3,315.93%. equities analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 12,540 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,803.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,599.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert B. Hammond sold 5,000 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 375,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,710 shares of company stock worth $124,440. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Resonant during the 4th quarter worth $5,753,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/resonant-resn-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-needham-company-llc-updated.html.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.