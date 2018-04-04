Retractable Technologies (RVP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.48.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

