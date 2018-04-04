Rev Group Inc (REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Rev Group to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 444,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,582. Rev Group has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,300.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rev Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Rev Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

In other Rev Group news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,208.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

