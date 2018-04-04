Reviewing Anhui Conch Cement (AHCHY) and Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC)

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS: AHCHY) and Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anhui Conch Cement and Cementos Pacasmayo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anhui Conch Cement 0 0 0 0 N/A Cementos Pacasmayo 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cementos Pacasmayo has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Cementos Pacasmayo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cementos Pacasmayo is more favorable than Anhui Conch Cement.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anhui Conch Cement and Cementos Pacasmayo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anhui Conch Cement $8.42 billion 0.92 $1.29 billion $1.22 24.43 Cementos Pacasmayo $376.01 million 2.74 $28.76 million $0.32 38.00

Anhui Conch Cement has higher revenue and earnings than Cementos Pacasmayo. Anhui Conch Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cementos Pacasmayo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Anhui Conch Cement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Cementos Pacasmayo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Anhui Conch Cement pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cementos Pacasmayo pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Anhui Conch Cement pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cementos Pacasmayo pays out 156.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Anhui Conch Cement has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cementos Pacasmayo has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anhui Conch Cement and Cementos Pacasmayo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anhui Conch Cement N/A N/A N/A Cementos Pacasmayo 7.72% 5.11% 2.84%

Summary

Cementos Pacasmayo beats Anhui Conch Cement on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. It operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; and concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses. The company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations. In addition, it distributes and sells other construction materials manufactured by third parties, such as steel rebars, plastic pipes, electrical wires, and others. The company distributes its cement products and other construction materials manufactured by third parties through a network of 216 independent retailers and 360 hardware stores. It also sells its cement products directly to other retailers, and to private construction companies and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones ASPI S.A.

