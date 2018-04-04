Critical Comparison: Argo Group International (AGII) and Assurant (AIZ)

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Argo Group International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assurant and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $6.42 billion 0.74 $519.60 million $3.98 22.61 Argo Group International $1.77 billion 1.09 $50.30 million ($0.42) -136.90

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Assurant has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 8.10% 5.24% 0.71% Argo Group International 2.84% -0.80% -0.17%

Dividends

Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Assurant pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Assurant has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Assurant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Assurant and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Group International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assurant presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. Argo Group International has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Assurant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assurant is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Summary

Assurant beats Argo Group International on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business). Through its Global Lifestyle segment, it provides mobile device protection products and related services and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances (global connected living business); vehicle protection services, and credit insurance. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. Its Global Preneed Segment operates in the United States and Canada.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment consists of two operating platforms: Colony Specialty and Argo Pro. Commercial Specialty segment provides property, casualty and surety coverages designed to meet the insurance needs of businesses within certain markets. International Specialty segment underwrites insurance and reinsurance risks. It operate as Argo Re, the Casualty and Professional Lines unit of Argo Insurance in Bermuda, and Argo Seguros Brazil, S.A. in Brazil. The Syndicate 1200 segment underwrites around the world property, specialty and non-United States liability insurance.

