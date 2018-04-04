Brown & Brown (BRO) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Financial Contrast

CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CNO Financial Group and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNO Financial Group 4.09% 6.63% 0.97% Brown & Brown 21.24% 11.19% 4.70%

Volatility & Risk

CNO Financial Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNO Financial Group and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNO Financial Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Brown & Brown 3 4 2 0 1.89

CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Brown & Brown has a consensus price target of $24.56, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. Given CNO Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNO Financial Group is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNO Financial Group and Brown & Brown’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNO Financial Group $4.30 billion 0.88 $175.60 million $2.02 11.18 Brown & Brown $1.88 billion 3.70 $399.63 million $0.96 26.33

Brown & Brown has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNO Financial Group. CNO Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown & Brown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brown & Brown pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CNO Financial Group pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brown & Brown pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Brown & Brown has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CNO Financial Group beats Brown & Brown on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes Medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive and traditional life insurance, fixed annuities, and long-term care insurance products; and Medicare advantage and prescription drug plan products through various distribution and marketing agreements. The Washington National segment markets and distributes supplemental health insurance, including specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity insurance products; and life insurance at home and the worksite through independent marketing organizations and insurance agencies. The Colonial Penn segment primarily markets graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers through television advertising, direct mail, the Internet, and telemarketing. The Long-Term Care in Run Off segment engages in the long-term care business. The company sells its products through career agents, independent producers, and direct marketing. CNO Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. Its National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers and title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. Its Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial insurance products to retail insurance agencies. Its Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

