Reviewing Carrefour (CRRFY) & Wingstop (WING)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 25.87% -37.25% 18.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrefour and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $91.47 billion 0.17 -$600.18 million $0.23 17.78 Wingstop $105.55 million 12.95 $27.30 million $0.74 63.36

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrefour. Carrefour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Carrefour pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wingstop pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carrefour and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 2 6 0 0 1.75 Wingstop 1 5 7 0 2.46

Wingstop has a consensus target price of $44.55, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Wingstop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Carrefour.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Carrefour has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wingstop beats Carrefour on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 12,300 stores under group banners, including 1,528 hypermarkets; 3,273 supermarkets; 7,327 convenience stores; and 172 cash and carry stores. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc. is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides. It is a casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain with various concepts, which include wings as add-on menu items or focus on wings in a bar or sports-centric setting. The flavors include Atomic, Mango Habanero, Cajun, Original Hot, Louisiana Rub, Mild, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Hawaiian and Teriyaki. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. The Company maintains Website hosting, and manages the development and maintenance of the mobile Wingstop application. It markets Wingstop products, services and restaurants through the Website, www.wingstop.com.

